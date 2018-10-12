Urias is on the Dodgers' 25-man NLCS roster against Milwaukee, Bob Nightengale of USA TODAY Sports reports.

Urias wasn't on the roster for the club's NLDS versus Atlanta, but will join the fold ahead of this round as a left-handed option out of the bullpen. In order to make room, Scott Alexander was left off the roster. Urias only appeared in three big-league games this season after undergoing shoulder surgery last June. In those outings, he allowed just one baserunner while striking out seven across four scoreless relief appearances.

