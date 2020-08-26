Urias didn't factor into the decision in Tuesday's contest between the Dodgers and the Giants. He allowed four runs on six hits and three walks while fanning six across four innings.

Urias has not completed five innings in three of his last four starts, showing the same struggles to pitch deep into games he has evidenced throughout most of his career. He posted season-high marks for hits, earned runs and walks in this game, although he also fanned a season-best six in what seemed to be the lone positive aspect of this starts. Urias' next start is scheduled for Aug. 30 at Texas.