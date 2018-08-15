Urias (shoulder) will pitch about two innings for High-A Rancho Cucamonga on Wednesday, Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times reports.

The Dodgers previously indicated Urias would move to Double-A Tulsa for his next rehab appearance, but instead will keep him at Rancho Cucamonga for at least one more outing. The 22-year-old last pitched Friday, reaching 95 mph across 1.2 innings for the Quakes.