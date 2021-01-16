Urias and the Dodgers reached a one-year, $3.6 million deal Friday, avoiding arbitration, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.
Urias has been impressive over the past several seasons, and he'll be rewarded with a significant pay increase in 2021. The southpaw served mainly as a starter last year, posting a 3.27 ERA and 1.15 WHIP over 55 innings during 11 appearances (10 starts).
