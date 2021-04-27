Urias allowed three runs on four hits and two walks while striking out six over five innings Monday against the Reds. He didn't factor into the decision in the eventual extra-inning loss.

Urias walked the opening batter of the game but went on to retire nine straight before running into some trouble in the fourth and fifth innings. He allowed consecutive hits to open the fourth and couldn't stop the runners from scoring, then gave up another run in the fifth after struggling with his command a bit. He ended up avoiding the loss when Corey Seager tied the game in the seventh with a two-run homer. Urias will take a 3.23 ERA into his next scheduled start, a showdown against Corbin Burnes and the Brewers on Saturday.