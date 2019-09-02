Dodgers' Julio Urias: Back from suspension
Urias was reinstated from the restricted list Monday.
Urias is back after serving a 20-game ban for violating Major League Baseball's Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy. He appears to be back as a reliever for now, but he could receive some starts before the end of the season and could also fill that role in the playoffs.
