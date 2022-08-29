Urias (14-7) allowed one run on one hit and four walks over six innings Sunday, striking out seven and earning a win over Miami.

Brian Anderson's solo shot in the fourth inning was the lone blemish during Urias' quality start. The 26-year-old lefty has yielded two or fewer runs in eight consecutive starts, posting a terrific 1.08 ERA while going 7-1 during that span. Urias is now sporting a 2.32 ERA with a 137:31 K:BB through 139.2 frames. He's lined up for a home start against the Padres next weekend.