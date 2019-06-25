Manager Dave Roberts said that Urias will be available to "back up" Ross Stripling in the latter's start Tuesday against the Diamondbacks, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Urias entered the rotation last week to afford the team's other five starters an additional day of rest amid a busy period in the Dodgers' schedule. Though he dazzled with three shutout frames in the spot start, Urias will transition back to a relief role this week, even with the loss of Rich Hill's (forearm) having since opened up a fifth spot in the rotation. In part due to the organization's desire to limit Urias' workload this season, Stripling will instead be summoned to replace Hill, though Stripling will face some restrictions himself after pitching no more than two innings in any of his relief outings over the past two months. Both Stripling and Urias could thus be deployed in a de facto piggyback arrangement Tuesday, making it difficult to project which of the two is most likely to factor into any decision.