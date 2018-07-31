Urias (shoulder) began his formal rehab assignment in the Arizona League on Monday, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

Urias reportedly touched 94 mph with his fastball, a good sign after the pitch was sitting down in the 88-92 mph range earlier in the month. The lefty got just five outs, though apparently that was due to weather delays. Given the length of Urias' absence, which has lasted longer than a year, expect him to spend several more weeks rehabbing, returning sometime in late August or early September.