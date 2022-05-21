Urias (3-3) picked up the win in Friday's 4-1 victory over the Phillies, scattering two hits over five scoreless innings. He struck out five without walking a batter.

One start after getting absolutely wrecked by the Phillies to the tune of eight runs and four homers, Urias shut down the potent NL East offense almost completely. The southpaw fired 52 of 80 pitches for strikes before leaving the mound, and he's now held the opposition scoreless in three of his eight outings this season. Urias will take a 2.63 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 31:8 K:BB through 41 innings into his next start.