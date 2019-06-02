Dodgers' Julio Urias: Blows save, earns win
Urias (3-2) allowed two runs on one hit over two innings but picked up the win in Saturday's 4-3 victory over the Phillies.
Urias got into trouble when he plunked Jean Segura, and then allowed a two-run homer to Bryce Harper on his very next pitch, which tied the game. Urias kept things clean in the ninth inning and was bailed out by catcher Will Smith's walkoff solo shot. Urias has a 3.78 ERA and 1.11 WHIP through 33.1 innings this year, adding 36 strikeouts.
