Urias was arrested Monday on suspicion of misdemeanor domestic battery, Jonathan Lloyd and Oleevia Woo of NBC4 Southern California report.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, Urias was taken into custody at 9:30 p.m. local time before being released on bond early Tuesday. Additional details regarding Urias' arrest haven't emerged, and the Dodgers have yet to issue a formal statement on the matter. After opening the season in the rotation, Urias transitioned to a bullpen role in late April. He's posted a 3.18 ERA and 32:9 K:BB across nine appearances (four starts) over 28.1 innings this season.

