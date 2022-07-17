Urias (8-6) allowed one run on five hits and struck out eight in seven innings, earning the win Saturday over the Angels.

Urias was hit hard in a short start last Sunday, but he was back to his usual excellence against the Angels. He limited the damage to a Brandon Marsh solo shot in the seventh inning. This was the first time Urias has completed seven frames all year, and he's won five of his last starts after getting rather unlucky with decisions early in the campaign. He has a 2.89 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 94:22 K:BB across 96.2 innings in 18 starts, though those impressive stats weren't enough to get him named to the All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium on Tuesday.