Urias (15-7) earned the win over San Diego on Saturday, allowing one run on two hits and three walks while striking out two batters over six innings.

Urias didn't need to expend excessive energy on a hot night in Los Angeles, riding a wave of run support to a cool 78-pitch, six-inning quality start. The left-hander pitched mostly to contact, inducing only six swinging strikes and notching just two punchouts. The lone run he gave up came on a Manny Machado home run in the sixth inning. With Sandy Alcantara getting hammered for six runs Friday, Urias now owns the top ERA in the National League among qualified starters at 2.29.