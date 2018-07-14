Urias (shoulder) has thrown a pair of simulated games in Arizona while building up to be a starter, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Urias has been out since last May after undergoing shoulder surgery. The Dodgers are currently expecting him to be able to return as a starter late in the season, though they are open to moving him to the bullpen if a need arises there. His path should become more clear once he begins a rehab assignment.