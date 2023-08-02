Urias threw a bullpen session Tuesday that manager Dave Roberts said "went well," and the lefty hurler remains on track to start Thursday against Oakland, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Urias was originally scheduled to start Tuesday in the opening game of a three-game set against the Athletics, but a split fingernail on his pitching hand resulted in that outing being pushed back a few days. Instead, the southpaw tossed a bullpen Tuesday to gauge the status of the nail issue and determine if he'd need to be held out longer. Since the session was a a success, it appears Urias will face Oakland in the final game of the series Thursday in Los Angeles.