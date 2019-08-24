Urias will throw a bullpen session Sunday, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Urias has been ineligible to play since Aug. 17 while serving a 20-game suspension for violating Major League Baseball's Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy. Because he previously served five games while on administrative leave, Urias can return to the Dodgers on Sept. 2. The Dodgers are looking to stretch the 23-year-old out during his absence in order to have him available as a starting option when the playoffs start in October.

