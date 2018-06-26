Urias (shoulder) will throw two bullpen sessions this week and recently touched the upper 80s with his fastball, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

The electric southpaw averaged 93 mph with his fastball prior to his significant shoulder injury, which required surgery, so he is clearly not close to his old self. While the Dodgers' rotation has been ravaged by injuries, they will exercise caution with their prized young hurler. It's possible he will begin a rehab assignment in July.