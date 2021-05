Urias (4-0) earned the win Sunday versus the Brewers with seven innings of one-run ball. He allowed four hits and struck out 10.

Urias was strong on his own, but the Dodgers' bats flexed some muscle with a season-high 16 runs in the game. The quality start saw Urias lower his ERA to 2.87 with a 0.90 WHIP and 42:6 K:BB across 37.2 innings this season. The southpaw will look to carry his recent strong pitching into next weekend's road matchup with the Angels.