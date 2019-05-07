Dodgers' Julio Urias: Converts surprise save chance
Urias struck out one in a perfect ninth inning Monday to record his first save of the season in a 5-3 win over Atlanta.
With Kenley Jansen having pitched three straight days, the Dodgers' closer was unavailable for Monday's contest and manager Dave Roberts somewhat surprisingly turned to Urias to handle things in the ninth. The young southpaw looked good in retiring the heart of Atlanta's order, touching 97 mph with his fastball. He now sports a 3.55 ERA and 31:9 K:BB through 25.1 innings over four starts and four relief appearances, and Urias will likely continue to fill a variety of roles on the Dodgers' staff as the season progresses.
