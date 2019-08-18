Urias will work on building endurance during the remainder of his 20-game suspension in order to potentially start games in October, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Urias was suspended for violating Major League Baseball's Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy on Saturday, though he was credited for the five games he previously served while on administrative leave. The 23-year-old has started six games and functioned as a long reliever for the Dodgers this season, though he has not thrown more than 61 pitches in an outing since April 18.