Dodgers' Julio Urias: Could begin rehab assignment in July
Urias (shoulder) could pitch in games by the end of July, Andy McCullough of the Los Angeles Times reports.
It's a little surprising that he could return so soon after the All-Star break, but there's still a long way to go before then. He threw off a mound for the first time in late May. Urias will likely require a long rehab stint in the upper levels of the minors, and may even be optioned to Triple-A initially when he is activated from the 60-day disabled list. That said, he could realistically be starting games for the Dodgers at some point in August, so he should be on everyone's radar as a potential stash.
