Urias is likely to make a spot start Saturday against the Rockies, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

The Dodgers want to give Kenta Maeda an extra day of his rest before his next start after he took a comebacker off the wrist in Monday's game against the Giants, so Urias is a likely candidate to make a spot start in his place. The left-hander has started four games this season to mixed results, as he threw a combined 11 shutout innings in two of those outings, while coughing up eight earned over the other two.