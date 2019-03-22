Manager Dave Roberts said Friday that Urias could begin the season in the starting rotation, Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times reports.

The Dodgers have maintained all spring that Urias was set for a bullpen role -- despite Clayton Kershaw's shoulder issues -- but with Rich Hill now headed for the injured list with an MCL strain there appears to be a change of plans. Both veteran left-handers are slated to begin the season on the IL and have no set return dates, forcing Ross Stripling and Urias into the starting mix, at least for the short-term.