Dodgers' Julio Urias: Could move into rotation
Manager Dave Roberts said Friday that Urias could begin the season in the starting rotation, Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times reports.
The Dodgers have maintained all spring that Urias was set for a bullpen role -- despite Clayton Kershaw's shoulder issues -- but with Rich Hill now headed for the injured list with an MCL strain there appears to be a change of plans. Both veteran left-handers are slated to begin the season on the IL and have no set return dates, forcing Ross Stripling and Urias into the starting mix, at least for the short-term.
More News
-
Dodgers' Julio Urias: Won't stretch out past four innings•
-
Dodgers' Julio Urias: Not next man up•
-
Dodgers' Julio Urias: Could win rotation spot in camp•
-
Dodgers' Julio Urias: Unlikely for Opening Day rotation•
-
Dodgers' Julio Urias: Will have innings limit as starter•
-
Dodgers' Julio Urias: Expected to return as starter next year•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Spring Notes: Changing Brew
The Brewers have bad news about their closer but good news about their starting rotation. Meanwhile,...
-
What would first-round busts look like?
Even Mike Trout comes with risk attached. Mookie Betts, too. Here are the top picks rated in...
-
Fantasy Baseball: sleepers, top rankings
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Priority players; rankings updates
Heading into a huge weekend of Fantasy drafts, Scott White and Adam Aizer talk spring news...
-
Top 12 non-closer RPs
Not everyone who targets a reliever targets him for saves. Scott White looks at one of the...
-
Deep sleeper from every team
Heath Cummings gives you a sleeper outside of the top 300 in ADP for every team.