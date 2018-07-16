Dodgers manager Dave Roberts estimated Sunday that Urias (shoulder) could be ready to return from the 60-day disabled list in 4-to-6 weeks, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

Urias has advanced to pitching in simulated games at the Dodgers' spring training facility in Arizona and could soon be ready to begin a minor-league rehab assignment. Since the 21-year-old lefty has been on the shelf for nearly 13 months while recovering from shoulder surgery, he'll need extensive time to build up his arm to the point he's capable of covering multiple innings. Roberts' timetable suggests that Urias could be an option to rejoin the Dodgers by mid-August, but any activation seems more likely to happen when rosters expand in September. While it's clear the Dodgers still view Urias as a starter in the long run, he seems most likely to contribute as a reliever in 2018 if or when he reports to the big club. The Dodgers already have a crowded rotation with six healthy options and another on the mend in Hyun-Jin Ryu (groin).