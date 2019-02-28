Dodgers' Julio Urias: Could win rotation spot in camp
Manager Dave Roberts said he hasn't ruled out the possibility of Urias opening the season in the Dodgers' rotation, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports. "The door's open for him," the skipper said.
Manager Dave Roberts suggested earlier in the month that no rotation spots would be up for grabs during spring training, but he seems to have changed his mind following Urias' impressive Cactus League debut. The young left-hander fired a perfect inning against the A's on Wednesday, striking out Matt Chapman on three pitches to finish the frame while sitting between 94 and 97 mph with his fastball. Clayton Kershaw (shoulder) is also dealing with an injury, which, depending on the severity, could potentially open up another path for Urias to break camp in the big-league rotation.
More News
-
Dodgers' Julio Urias: Unlikely for Opening Day rotation•
-
Dodgers' Julio Urias: Will have innings limit as starter•
-
Dodgers' Julio Urias: Expected to return as starter next year•
-
Dodgers' Julio Urias: Added to NLCS roster•
-
Dodgers' Julio Urias: Sharp in second relief appearance•
-
Dodgers' Julio Urias: Scoreless inning in first game back•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2019 Top-100 Prospects
You know Vladimir Guerrero and Eloy Jimenez. Here are 98 more prospects to brush up on.
-
Fantasy baseball auction values, ranking
Ariel Cohen explains how to convert any rankings to find the best Fantasy baseball auction...
-
What matters in spring?
Spring training can mean so much or so little. Here's a guide to the most important developments...
-
Relief Pitcher Tiers 2.0
Relief pitcher has always been a volatile position, but these days it offers fewer assurances...
-
Starting Pitcher Tiers 2.0
Starting pitcher is still defined by what's at the top, but there are better mid-range options...
-
Outfield Tiers 2.0
Outfield is weak at the top, but there's never a shortage of options at the position, as Scott...