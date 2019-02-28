Manager Dave Roberts said he hasn't ruled out the possibility of Urias opening the season in the Dodgers' rotation, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports. "The door's open for him," the skipper said.

Manager Dave Roberts suggested earlier in the month that no rotation spots would be up for grabs during spring training, but he seems to have changed his mind following Urias' impressive Cactus League debut. The young left-hander fired a perfect inning against the A's on Wednesday, striking out Matt Chapman on three pitches to finish the frame while sitting between 94 and 97 mph with his fastball. Clayton Kershaw (shoulder) is also dealing with an injury, which, depending on the severity, could potentially open up another path for Urias to break camp in the big-league rotation.