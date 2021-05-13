Urias (5-1) earned the win over Seattle on Wednesday, pitching seven innings and allowing one run on two hits and one walk while striking out six.

The left-hander had little trouble with Seattle's lineup in the win, yielding only three baserunners and no extra-base hits. In what has become a pleasant trend for him this season, Urias was very efficient in the outing, needing only 87 pitches to get through seven frames. On the campaign, Urias is averaging over six innings per start but has yet to exceed 95 pitches in a game. He'll carry five wins and a 3.26 ERA into his next start, which is tentatively scheduled to come against Arizona on Monday.