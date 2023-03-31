Urias (1-0) earned the victory Thursday against the Diamondbacks, yielding two runs on just four hits, no walks and a hit by pitch over six frames. He struck out six.

Urias was very efficient, needing just 79 pitches to cover his six frames. He cruised after allowing a single run in each of the first two innings, facing the minimum the rest of the way. Some natural regression is coming with Urias following last year's 2.16 ERA, but he should remain a master at inducing weak contact while compiling a solid number of strikeouts.