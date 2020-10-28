Urias recorded the 2.1 innings of flawless work Tuesday, fanning four and earning the save in a win over the Rays in Game 6 of the World Series.

Urias came into the game with two outs in the seventh inning with a runner on first and proceeded to immediately fan Yandy Diaz. The southpaw allowed three earned runs in 23 innings of work and was so impressive starting and out of the bullpen that he was in the World Series MVP discussion. The 24-year-old was the youngest player to record a save in a World Series potential clinching game since 1981.