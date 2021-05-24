Urias (7-1) allowed two runs on three hits while striking out 10 hitters over six innings as he got the win over the Giants on Sunday. He also went 2-for-3 with a double, three RBI and a run scored as a hitter.

Urias was phenomenal as he took a perfect game into the sixth inning before Mike Tauchman broke it up with a single and Austin Slater put the Giants on the board with a two-run homer. The 24-year-old was otherwise excellent as he whiffed double-digit batters for the third time this season. He'll take a 3.03 ERA, 0.82 WHIP and 70:7 K:BB into his next scheduled start.