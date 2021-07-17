Urias (12-3) allowed four earned runs on seven hits and one walk while striking three across 5.2 innings to earn the win over the Rockies on Friday.

Urias had one bad inning, allowing all four of his runs on one swing of the bat from C.J. Cron in the third frame. Otherwise, he was fantastic in his outing. He got his third win in a row, despite allowing over twice as many hits as strikeouts for the first time this season. The 24-year-old has a 3.78 ERA and 122 strikeouts in 112 innings. He is tied with Kyle Hendricks with the most wins in all of baseball.