Urias (1-0) allowed one earned run on three hits and one walk while striking out six across seven innings to earn the win Sunday against the Rockies.

Urias' outstanding spring performance carried over into his regular season debut Sunday. The southpaw was efficient in getting batters out, pitching into the eighth inning. The only blemish on his record came in the eighth inning when the runner he was responsible for scored off Jimmy Nelson. Urias looks to have another dominant year after posting a 2.82 ERA over the last two seasons.