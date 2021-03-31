Urias hurled 5.2 innings against the Angels on Monday, allowing one run on two hits and no walks while striking out three.

In his final tune-up before the regular season, Urias threw 68 pitches -- 47 for strikes -- and yielded only one run on a homer by Phil Gosselin. The southpaw was outstanding in spring play, posting a 1.69 ERA, 0.69 WHIP and 12:3 K:BB over 16 innings. He'll next toe the mound in the Dodgers' fourth game of the season, slated for Sunday at Colorado.