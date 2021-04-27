Urias didn't factor into the decision Monday against the Giants while allowing three runs on four hits and two walks while striking out six over five innings.

Urias walked the opening batter of the game but went on to retire nine straight before running into some trouble in the fourth and fifth innings. He allowed consecutive hits to open up the fourth and couldn't prohibit the runners from scoring and then gave up another run in the fifth after struggling with his command a bit. He ended up avoiding the loss when Corey Seager tied the game up in the seventh with a two-run homer. Urias will take a 3.23 ERA into his next scheduled start in a showdown against Corbin Burnes and the Brewers on Saturday.