Urias (6-6) earned the win against Colorado on Wednesday, allowing three runs on six hits and one walk while striking out five over 5.1 innings.

Urias limited the Rockies to one run through five innings, but he slowed down in the sixth and was pulled after allowing three of four batters he faced to reach base. Nonetheless, the left-hander was given plenty of run support and picked up his third consecutive win. Urias had his streak of four straight quality starts snapped Wednesday, but he still hasn't given up more than three runs in any of his past five appearances. His 6-6 record is mildly disappointing after Urias went 20-3 last season, but it also speaks to the unreliability of pitchers wins and losses as a measure of effectiveness -- Urias' 2.64 ERA through 15 starts this season is better than his 2.96 mark last year, and his 1.03 WHIP is nearly identical to his 1.02 WHIP from 2021.