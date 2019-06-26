Urias (4-2) allowed two baserunners and struck out one over three scoreless innings of relief to claim the win Tuesday in the Dodgers' 3-2 victory over the Diamondbacks.

Ross Stripling was capped at 60 pitches while making his first start in two months, allowing Urias to pick up the bulk of the leftover six innings needed from the bullpen. Though he only induced five swinging strikes in the 40-pitch outing, Urias provided some ratio help and was able to scoop the win thanks to Chris Taylor's go-ahead RBI double in the sixth inning. Urias will remain in a relief role for the foreseeable future while the Dodgers look to manage his workload, but he should offer some fantasy utility in that capacity. Over 13 appearances out of the bullpen, Urias has posted a 2.19 ERA and 1.01 WHIP while scooping up three saves and three wins.