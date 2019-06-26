Dodgers' Julio Urias: Excels in long relief
Urias (4-2) allowed two baserunners and struck out one over three scoreless innings of relief to claim the win Tuesday in the Dodgers' 3-2 victory over the Diamondbacks.
Ross Stripling was capped at 60 pitches while making his first start in two months, allowing Urias to pick up the bulk of the leftover six innings needed from the bullpen. Though he only induced five swinging strikes in the 40-pitch outing, Urias provided some ratio help and was able to scoop the win thanks to Chris Taylor's go-ahead RBI double in the sixth inning. Urias will remain in a relief role for the foreseeable future while the Dodgers look to manage his workload, but he should offer some fantasy utility in that capacity. Over 13 appearances out of the bullpen, Urias has posted a 2.19 ERA and 1.01 WHIP while scooping up three saves and three wins.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart: Fade Minor
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Waivers: On Snell, Flaherty struggles
Disastrous outings for talented pitchers have been all too common this season. Scott White...
-
Eight SPs who aren't to be trusted
In a landscape devoid of reliable starting pitchers, we're all forced to rationalize when we...
-
Waivers: Mulling Hicks replacements
Who's the next in line for saves in St. Louis? How worried should Fantasy players be about...
-
Week 14 Preview: 10 waiver priorities
Looking for an edge in Week 14 and beyond? Check out the top 10 players to prioritize on waivers,...
-
Week 14 Preview: Top 10 Sleeper Hitters
With a series in London and a series in Colorado, Week 14 is fit for some interesting lineup...