Urias did not factor into the decision during Wednesday's loss to the Mariners, allowing one run on four hits and a walk while striking out five across 1.2 innings.

After pitching into the seventh inning during his last start against the Padres, Urias failed to provide the same length for the Dodgers on Wednesday. The southpaw needed 34 pitches to get through the first inning, though he did punch out five of his 10 batters faced. After another 18 pitches into the second frame, Urias was replaced with reliever Dennis Santana. The 24-year-old, who owns a 2.74 ERA and 1.26 WHIP, will look to iron out his efficiency Tuesday at San Francisco.