Urias is expected to begin the season as one of the Dodgers' starting pitchers, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

Urias has been shuffled between the bullpen and the starting rotation over his career, but manager Dave Roberts confirmed Saturday that the 23-year-old will begin the season in the starting rotation. The southpaw posted a 2.49 ERA and 1.08 WHIP over 37 appearances (eight starts) in 2019.