Dodgers' Julio Urias: Expected to piggyback Maeda
Manager Dave Roberts said he plans on having Urias pitch three innings in relief Sunday against the Rockies, Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Though starter Kenta Maeda is sufficiently stretched out, the Dodgers probably aren't counting on him to work deep into the outing at hitter paradise Coors Field. As a result, Urias will likely be tapped to piggyback Maeda at some point in the contest, though he could face similar troubles in keeping the Rockies bats at bay in the thin air of Colorado. Urias hasn't permitted an earned run over his last six appearances (spanning 14 innings) and has allowed only 10 baserunners during that stretch.
