Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told reporters on Monday that Urias has been removed from Team Mexico's active roster and is expected to start Friday's Cactus League game for the Dodgers, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Urias would not be able to pitch for Mexico if the club advanced to the WBC finals against the United States. The left-hander posted a 1.35 ERA in two spring appearances before leaving for the tournament with a 1.35 ERA and 0.75 WHIP over 6.2 innings of work. Urias is expected to be the Opening Day starter for the Dodgers and work as the ace of the staff in 2023.