Urias (2-3) took the loss during Saturday's 8-3 defeat at the hands of the Phillies, allowing eight runs (five earned) on eight hits with three strikeouts in six innings.

Urias pitched well enough Saturday but was stung by four home runs and found himself in a 6-1 hole after the third inning. An efficient approach has served the 25-year-old well in the past, though offenses may be keying in on that propensity as Philadelphia hit all four home runs early in the count including two on the first pitch. Look for Urias to switch it up during his next start, as he's currently tabbed for a rematch with the Phillies.