Urias (3-0) earned the win Tuesday in Seattle after striking out 11 and giving up one hit and one walk over seven scoreless innings.

The 24-year-old was in complete command of the zone Tuesday, as he delivered 68 of 88 pitches for strikes and generated 17 swinging strikes. Urias has a 2.81 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 26:4 K:BB through 25.2 innings this season, and he'll attempt to continue his strong start to the year Monday versus the Reds.