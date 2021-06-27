Urias allowed two earned runs on five hits and one walk while striking out 12 across 5.1 innings in the win over the Cubs on Saturday. He did not factor into the decision.

Urias posted a season-high 12 punchouts in just 5.1 innings pitched. The 24-year-old's innings-count is being limited throughout the year, as he was pulled after 84 pitches. Saturday was a big bounceback performance after allowing six runs to the Padres in his previous outing. The long ball remains to be an issue for Urias, as Anthony Rizzo's fourth-inning solo home run marked seven straight starts with at least one home run allowed. He has a 3.95 ERA and a 10.3 K/9 in 93.1 innings.