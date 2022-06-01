Urias (3-5) allowed four runs on eight hits and a walk with eight strikeouts in six innings, taking the loss Tuesday versus the Pirates.

Urias was tagged early, giving up a pair of two-run home runs to Michael Chavis and Tucupita Marcano in the first two innings. The southpaw settled in after that, but the Dodgers couldn't tie the game. With 70 of his 91 pitches going for strikes, Urias had better command than in his last start, an encouraging sign going forward. The 25-year-old has a 2.89 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 41:12 K:BB across 53 innings in 10 starts this year. He lines up for a tough home start versus the Mets this weekend.