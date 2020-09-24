Urias took a no-decision during Wednesday's loss to the A's, giving up one run on two hits and a pair of walks while striking out five across six innings.

Serving as the bulk reliever behind Joe Kelly and Brusdal Graterol, Urias entered the game in the third inning and turned in a solid six frames. His only damage of the night came via an RBI single by Ramon Laureano in the seventh. Although the southpaw's role for the postseason has yet to be determined, it would appear as though Dave Roberts could be planning to use him out of the bullpen during the playoffs. The 24-year-old closes out the regular season with a 3.27 ERA and 1.15 WHIP across 11 appearances (10 starts).