Urias didn't factor in the decision during the loss to the Rays in Game 4 of the World Series on Saturday after allowing two runs on four hits with nine strikeouts and one walk over 4.2 innings.

It was another strong performance from the young left-hander, with the only runs he allowed coming via solo homers from Randy Arozarena and Hunter Renfroe. Urias threw 56 of 80 pitches for strikes and obviously won't be available for Game 5, but it could be all hands on deck for the Dodgers with Game 6 now guaranteed for Tuesday, though the 24-year-old figures to be limited out of the bullpen on two days rest.