Urias (hamstring) completed four innings in a rehab start with Single-A Rancho Cucamonga on Sunday, allowing one run on two hits and one walk while striking out eight batters.

Urias tossed 60 pitches (46 strikes) in the outing, which was his first game action since being placed on the injured list May 20. The southpaw isn't expected to need another rehab appearance and is on track to return to the big-league rotation Friday in Kansas City, per Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times. Given his long layoff and his pitch count Sunday, Urias will likely be on a pitch limit in his first game back.