Urias (shoulder) threw a bullpen session Monday, touching 91 mph with his fastball, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Urias hasn't pitched at the big-league level since last May after undergoing shoulder surgery. His fastball average 93 mph prior to his injury, so it's a good sign that its velocity continues to climb, though he's still not back to his former self. He reportedly could be making rehab appearances in July, leaving him on track to return sometime in August.

More News
Our Latest Stories