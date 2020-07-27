Urias gave up one run on five hits and three walks while striking out three over five innings in the Dodgers' 3-1 loss to the Giants on Sunday. He did not factor into the decision.

The 23-year-old lefty emerges from his 2020 debut without a win and with only three punchouts, but he had 10 swinging strikes on 78 pitches and there will certainly be better days ahead in terms of run support. With Clayton Kershaw (back) on the IL, the Dodgers will need to lean on Urias now more than ever. He lines up for a road start in Arizona next weekend.