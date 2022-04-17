Urias didn't factor into the decision during Saturday's 5-2 victory over the Reds, allowing one hit and one walk with five strikeouts in five scoreless innings.

In a solid rebound effort, Urias faced the minimum through four innings but was pulled with just 65 pitches and the score knotted at 0-0. This is the exact type of start Los Angeles is looking for from the 25-year-old, who will probably see his innings limited early on after tossing over 200 innings last season. He currently lines up to square off against the Padres on Friday.